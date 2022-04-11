COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Colleton County have arrested a woman after discovering more than 100 pills during a traffic stop.

According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Mary Dandridge after finding 98 oxycodone pills, 30 Adderall pills, and 23.1 grams of marijuana in her vehicle.

Dandridge was charged with possession with intent to distribute scheduled narcotics.

This is the fifth drug-related arrest during a Colleton County traffic stop since April 5 according to CCSO.

Limited details are available at this time.