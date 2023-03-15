CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A FedEx employee has been arrested after allegedly stealing multiple packages worth more than $34,000, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcellis Hart, 35, of Moncks Corner, was arrested Monday and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000.

Authorities began investigating on Oct. 6 after Verizon Wireless notified the FedEx Ship Center in North Charleston that packages were not being delivered to their destinations. An employee’s investigation found that Hart had been taking packages off the conveyor belt without scanning them and then putting them on his truck.”

According to an affidavit, Hart took packages that had a lithium battery handling label because he knew they contained electronics. All of the packages were electronics bound for Verizon Wireless or Walmart.

Hart was interviewed after FedEx notified the sheriff’s office, and authorities found five boxes containing $34,708 worth of Samsung and Apple products on his truck.