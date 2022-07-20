NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was killed Sunday after falling to the bottom of a ship’s smokestack while working near Detyens Shipyard, North Charleston police said.

It happened off Dry Dock Avenue, police said.

Police said a co-worker, who was with the man at the time, told officers that they were working on the outside side of the smokestack when the man “entered it and stood on a small platform.”

The co-worker told police the man was not harnessed and that the platform “gave way,” causing him to fall up to 100 feet to the bottom of the smokestack.

Police said crew members lost sight of the victim after he fell but tried to maintain audible contact with him until he stopped responding.

EMS and fire crews arrived and were able to locate the man, who died at the scene.