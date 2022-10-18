WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest died Monday in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed.

The man died after the forklift he was operating rolled while he was working in the 10000 block of Star Road, according to Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree. It happened just before 6 p.m.

The man has not been identified, and authorities have not released information about the scene, which Crabtree said is under construction.

No additional information was immediately available.