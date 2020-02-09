Wreckage found after small jet disappears from radar in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – The wreckage of a small jet has been found in a remote area of Georgia, north of Atlanta.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that there were no signs of survivors.

The discovery of the wreckage was made after the Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna Citation aircraft disappeared from radar Saturday morning about 50 miles north of Atlanta. It had departed from an airport in Peachtree City.

On Sunday, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash, but have not found any witnesses.

Terry Williams said three NTSB investigators got to the scene Sunday plan to move the wreckage to a secure location. They will look into the pilot’s record and training, the aircraft’s maintenance, and weather conditions at the time of the crash.

No victims have been identified, and it is unclear how many people were aboard. Depending on the model, the aircraft can carry from seven to 12 passengers.

