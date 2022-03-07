CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A young child died and four people were taken to a hospital Monday afternoon when fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Cary, North Carolina.

Firefighters were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. to the Aurella apartment complex. A CBS 17 crew on the scene saw dozens of units battling the fire, which appeared to have caused significant structural damage.

Photos and video from the scene showed large flames coming from the building. Huge clouds of smoke were also seen coming from the apartment building at the height of the blaze.

Three people were rescued from the fire and taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. A fourth person managed to get without help but was also taken to a hospital.

Cary town officials would only confirm Monday night that a “young child” had died from the fire.

Crews were still dumping water on the fire scene about an hour after they first arrived. Neighbors said they saw people being taken away on stretchers as the fire was still underway.

Photo contributed to CBS 17

CBS 17 photo

Photo contributed to CBS 17

Photo courtesy Dennis Nachtrieb

No additional information was immediately available.