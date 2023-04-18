CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A young girl and a teenager were among three people hurt Sunday night in a shooting in the West Ashley area, police said.

It happened at about 10:40 p.m. at the apartment complex off Dogwood Road, and the victims — a 4-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and a woman — were all taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Charleston police said.

“We’re here again talking about a child, a small child that is just, you know, in her home,” Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfson said. “The last one we had was out playing basketball. Kids, just especially, it really hits home when we have something like this happen, and so we’re doing everything we can to try to keep guns out of the wrong hands.”

Detectives determined that the suspect arrived at the apartment and got into an argument with a resident. At some point, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired into the apartment multiple times before running away.

“While I’m thankful that the injuries, in this case, appear not to have been life-threatening, this type of violence is unacceptable,” Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson said. “We must work together to bring change so that we can keep criminals from victimizing our community, especially our children.”

Jonathan Sweet, a resident in the complex, said he realized there was something going on when his dog started barking. He said he looked out his window and saw a police car and an ambulance, but it wasn’t until Monday when he learned it was a shooting.

“It kind of makes this place not feel nearly as safe as I once had thought,” Sweet said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Charleston police.