Young surfer bitten by shark on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach officials say a young surfer was bit by a shark.

The child was bitten on his ankle and foot between 5th and 6th East at around 11:30 am.

According to Chief Andrew Gilreath, the boy was transported to the hospital and is expected to be fine.

