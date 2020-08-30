Young surfer bitten by shark on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach officials say a young surfer was bit by a shark.
The child was bitten on his ankle and foot between 5th and 6th East at around 11:30 am.
According to Chief Andrew Gilreath, the boy was transported to the hospital and is expected to be fine.
