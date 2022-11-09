WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman and a 13-year-old were shot in the chest Tuesday night after a crash near the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said it happened at about 10 p.m. when a vehicle caused the cars the victims were riding in to crash on Vargrave Street underneath the U.S. 52 bridge. After the crash, a person in the vehicle began shooting, hitting the two victims.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 20-year-old woman on the School of the Arts campus with a single gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but her injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

At about the same time, a 13-year-old was taken to an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to the chest, and police determined that both victims were shot in the same incident. The teen’s injury is serious but not life-threatening.

Police have not provided information about a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.