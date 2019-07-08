State Rep. Clemmons withdraws from Horry County search for administrator

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – State Rep. Alan Clemmons withdrew himself from the Horry County administrator hiring process.

Rep. Clemmons announced on Monday he was withdrawing from the search. “While the process was engaging and respectful, after considerable reflection, I’ve decided for personal reasons to withdraw my name from Council’s consideration,” Clemmons said.

Horry County Council is expected to vote on the hiring of a new county administrator on Tuesday, according to the council’s agenda.

On June 26, Horry County Council decided to not hold its first round of interviews for a permanent county administrator in public.

Council chair Johnny Gardner wanted the five candidates to be interviewed publicly, but most council members disagreed. Gardner posted on Facebook previously, accusing several members of “effectively attempting a coup” to make interim administrator Steve Gosnell the permanent administrator before conducting the interviews.

At the last meeting, council member Johnny Vaught, who represents the Forestbrook area, moved to go into executive session for the interviews. After about five minutes of contentious discussion, council voted 10-2 in favor of the executive session. Then, they started interviewing the candidates privately in a conference room.

Gardner confronted Vaught before council voted.

In June, News13 reported that the search for a new county administrator had been narrowed to five candidates.

In April, Gardner announced that Steve Gosnell would serve as the interim administrator for the government, effective April 18.