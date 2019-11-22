State suspends former Marion basketball coach after sexual exploitation charges involving student

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The state Board of Education suspended the certificate of a former Marion basketball coach and teacher after his arrest on two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Board of Education issued the order on Thursday, citing “due to the serious nature of these allegations of misconduct, Mr. Weathers may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students, who may be under his instruction and that emergency action is required.”

Andre Weathers, 48, of Marion, is accused of asking a 17-year-old student to send nude photos and videos to him. Weathers resigned from his position as boys’ basketball coach following the accusations.

According to the affidavit, “…Weathers did coerce or encourage the minor victim to engage in activity for production of material containing a visual representation of sexually explicit nudity for the purpose of sexual stimulation.” The incidents occurred between Sept. 16 and Oct. 13, deputies said.

Also in the affidavit, “Weathers, a teacher and coach at the victim’s school, requested and received a video file of the minor victim in the state of sexually explicit nudity.”

Weathers’ attorney, Rose Mary Parham, released the following statement:

Coach Weathers is innocent of all charges. The following was stated in bond today…..Anyone who has had a problem with their cell phone needs to reserve judgment on this case. When the student’s cell phone was confiscated and dialed Coach Weathers’ phone, the call registered as a female friend’s phone number. We turned Coach Weathers’ phone into law enforcement today to enable them to analyze his phone and resolve any confusion. Coach Weathers, who is father, grandfather, and 20 years retired United States Army, has never been previously arrested.”

Weathers’ educator certificate is suspended until a hearing is held or the matter is resolved, according to the order.

The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.