Statewide tornado drill to be held Wednesday at 9 a.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The National Weather Service will initiate a yearly statewide tornado drill on Wednesday at 9 a.m. using EAS and NOAA weather radios.

For radio stations, your EAS unit will activate and a message will be heard from the National Weather Service explaining that this is a test.

This event is a test to determine the readiness of EAS equipment and emergency radio receivers located in broadcast facilities, schools, hospitals and other public buildings.

This annual drill is a way for the public to learn simple precautions that could save lives.

Pick a place where family members could gather if a tornado is headed your way. It could be your basement or, if there is no basement, a center hallway, bathroom, or closet on the lowest floor. Keep this place uncluttered.

If you are in a high-rise building, you may not have enough time to go to the lowest floor. Pick a place in a hallway in the center of the building.

Assemble a Disaster Supplies Kit containing: