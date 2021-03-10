Statewide tornado drill to be held Wednesday at 9 a.m.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The National Weather Service will initiate a yearly statewide tornado drill on Wednesday at 9 a.m. using EAS and NOAA weather radios.
For radio stations, your EAS unit will activate and a message will be heard from the National Weather Service explaining that this is a test.
This event is a test to determine the readiness of EAS equipment and emergency radio receivers located in broadcast facilities, schools, hospitals and other public buildings.
This annual drill is a way for the public to learn simple precautions that could save lives.
Pick a place where family members could gather if a tornado is headed your way. It could be your basement or, if there is no basement, a center hallway, bathroom, or closet on the lowest floor. Keep this place uncluttered.
If you are in a high-rise building, you may not have enough time to go to the lowest floor. Pick a place in a hallway in the center of the building.
Assemble a Disaster Supplies Kit containing:
- First aid kit and essential medications.
- Canned food and can opener.
- At least three gallons of water per person.
- Protective clothing, bedding, or sleeping bags.
- Battery-powered radio, flashlight, and extra batteries.
- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members.