Stephanie Fernandez joined the WBTW news team in February 2021.

She was born and raised in Miami, Fla. She graduated from Miami-Dade College in 2014 with an associates’ degree in journalism/mass communication. She also graduated from Florida International University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

After graduating, Stephanie landed her first TV job at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in Jackson, Tenn. During her time at WBBJ, she worked as a multimedia journalist, producer, and weekend news anchor. Stephanie broke several stories, including coverage of inmate escapee Curtis Ray Watson in 2019.

Stephanie’s favorite part of her job is having the opportunity to tell people’s stories. She enjoys every day being different and that each one brings new challenges.

When Stephanie is not working, she enjoys eating good food at local restaurants and spending time with family and friends.

If you have any story ideas, e-mail her at sfernandez@wbtw.com.

Follow Stephanie on Twitter and Facebook.