Stepmom case: Human remains found in Fla. tentatively identified as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

PACE, FL (WBTW) – Authorities say human remains found in Florida are tentatively those of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach on March 2 and charged with first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust, tampering with a body, tampering with evidence and child abuse resulting in death.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office found the remains on Saturday, according to a post the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy was performed and results indicate the body belongs to Gannon.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Gannon,” the news release said

If anyone saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida during the time frame of February 3-5, 2020, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.

There is a gag order in effect for this case so no further details will be released.

