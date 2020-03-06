Stepmom charged with murder accused of slipping out of handcuffs, assaulting deputy

(WGHP) – A stepmother charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch is facing new accusations.

Letecia Stauch, 36, was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area earlier this week.

Stauch said she last saw Gannon on Jan. 27 between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. when he was going to a friend’s home in their El Paso County, Colorado, neighborhood.

While being taken back to Colorado, Stauch allegedly slipped out of her handcuffs and assaulted a deputy, KKTV reports.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Stauch is now in custody in El Paso County.