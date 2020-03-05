Stepmother charged with murder being held in Kansas jail during extradition to Colorado

SALINE COUNTY, KAN (KDVR/WBTW) — Letecia Stauch was booked into a jail in central Kansas Wednesday while being extradited to Colorado.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Letecia Stauch (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Court records show Letecia was booked into the Saline County Jail at 3:15 p.m. Central Time Wednesday. The reason for incarceration is listed as “In Transit/Courtesy Hold.”

Stauch, 36, was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Monday and made her first court appearance on Tuesday. She did not fight extradition to Colorado.

Stauch faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder (child under 12 – position of trust), child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 in Security, an El Paso County community just southeast of Colorado Springs. Letecia called 911 on Jan. 27 to report Gannon had not returned from a friend’s house. She said she last saw him between 3:15 and 4 p.m. heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

Authorities said that for security reasons, they would not say when Letecia is expected to arrive in El Paso County.

Letecia Stauch was employed with Horry County Schools from November 2010 until she resigned on June 29, 2015, according to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for the district. Letecia Stauch started her employment in the district as a para-professional and held this position until 2012. She then worked as a special education teacher until her resignation.

