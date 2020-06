MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach Sticky Fingers locations are permanently closed, according to their voicemail.

The message states that the economic impacts of COVID-19 have made it impossible for the company to sustain the location. They will continue serving customers at their other locations.

The Mount Pleasant location also closed. It was the first of what grew to over a dozen locations around the Southeast in 1992.