STILL MISSING: Conway police search for endangered man

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway police are trying to find a man they say is endangered.

Shawn Henry Roberts was last seen Thursday in the Conway area. He is 38-years-old and from Conway, according to Conway Police.

Police reports suggest his vehicle has been seen multiple times around the North End Beach accesses of Myrtle Beach and on Highway 501 near Seaboard Street.

No further information is known at this time.

If you see Roberts you are asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.

