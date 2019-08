LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a stolen truck out of Conway.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was stolen from Skipper’s Autosales & Bodyshop in Conway. The truck has South Carolina license plate number PM39095. It was last seen in the Shannon and Rennert areas.

If you have seen this truck you are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.