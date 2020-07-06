Stop coronavirus ‘in its tracks’: Conway City Council to discuss mask mandate

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway City Council will consider on Monday night whether to mandate masks in public places to slow the spread of coronavirus.

If the order passes, Conway would follow the lead of unincorporated Horry County, North Myrtle Beach, and Myrtle Beach.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy announced her support for a mandate two weeks ago after she and her husband contracted COVID-19.

“I could’ve died,” Blain-Bellamy said. “And others, probably me included, still could die,” she explained.

READ: SC Attorney General: Yes, cities can pass ordinances requiring masks

Horry County set another record for positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday, with 358 new cases. Hospitals have also warned about a spike in patients, but the number of occupied beds has dropped in recent days.

A mandate is necessary, Blain-Bellamy told News13. “You are either a part of the solution or a part of the problem,” she said.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has rejected calls for a statewide mask mandate, citing concerns about enforcement.