Storm potential lingers into tonight

A good Sunday evening my friends. Showers and storms will continue for the region as a cold front continues its track through the Carolinas. We are still at risk to see severe weather potential into the night, so please remain weather aware. Damaging winds are still possible, along with an isolated tornado.

Overall rain accumulations look to widely range from 0.5 inches to 2 inches. Cooler temps and sunshine will fight back later on Monday after the front passes. Highs there will take a step back into the 50s. Highs in the low 50s settle in on Tuesday with a great deal of sunshine continuing. Stay tuned!

TONIGHT: Storms linger with isolated downpours. Lows can fall back closer to the upper-40s.

MONDAY: Highs in the 50s as temps fall into the afternoon, with partly sunny skies.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows falling to the low 30s and upper 20s.