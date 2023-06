MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The rain has passed and we will remain dry tonight. Temperatures will stay in the upper-60s to near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow will continue to be hot and humid. Monday’s temperatures will be in the mid-80s. A stray shower is possible in the morning, but a higher chance in the midafternoon. Typical summertime weather. A cold front is also moving through Monday evening.

Tuesday will be mostly dry and slightly less humid. Rain returns Wednesday morning.