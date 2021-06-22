‘Strawberry Moon’: How to watch the last supermoon of 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first full moon of astronomical summer and the last supermoon of the year will arrive this week.

The moon will peak on Thursday and be officially full, though it will look full Wednesday and Friday as well.

June’s full moon, the fourth and final supermoon of the year, is known as the Strawberry Moon because of the strawberries that are ready to be picked at this time of year. It is also sometimes called the Blooming Moon, Berries Ripen Moon or Green Corn Moon.

The full moon will rise in the east shortly after sunset and will set in the west around sunrise. This is the first of four full moons in astronomical summer. Check the Old Farmer’s Almanac’s Moonrise and Moonset Calculator for times when you can see it in your area.

Once the full moon has passed, the waning moon will pass by Jupiter and Saturn. Look to the south before sunrise to see the trio. Jupiter is the brightest of the two planets, and it will be left of Saturn. The moon will be below Saturn on June 27 and below Jupiter on June 28.