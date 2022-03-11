Wet weather will continue into the weekend with the chance for strong thunderstorms late tonight into Saturday morning. Today will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer than it was yesterday. Showers will develop in the afternoon as a warm front moves toward the area. This front will move through tonight, bringing warm, humid air over the Carolinas ahead of a strong cold front that will move through early Saturday morning. This will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms after midnight tonight into early Saturday morning. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for tonight. The main threat for our area is damaging winds. The tornado threat remain low but is still possible.

The storms will move away Saturday morning, then it will be windy and get much colder. High temperatures will be in the morning on Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the 50s in the afternoon. It will get cold Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Sunday will be sunny, but cold with highs in the low 50s. We will quickly warm up next week with the next chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and mild with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with storms moving in. Lows 56-58 inland, 58-6 beaches.

Saturday, strong thunderstorms early, then windy and turning colder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.