CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Fire crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Carolina Pines Apartments in Conway.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Chief Joseph Tanner of Horry County Fire Rescue says there is no new information and so far there have not been any reports of injuries.

