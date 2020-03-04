Student arrested after gun found at Florence middle school

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence middle school student was arrested after authorities found a gun, police said.

A school resource officer at Williams Middle School on N. Irby Street received information on Thursday about a student with a firearm, according to Florence police. When authorities went to detain the student, the student resisted, police said.

The student was arrested without further incident and the school resource officer took possession of the gun. Charged are pending.

The juvenile was turned over to a parent and the case will be handled in family court.

Police said they believe the juvenile was just showing off the firearm. There did not seem to be any intent to harm the school or individuals, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with Florence police.

Police said they do not know if the firearm was loaded, but any situation with a firearm should be treated as if it were loaded to be on the safe side.

