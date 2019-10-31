Students disciplined following ‘extremely offensive and distasteful prank’ in SC school

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A so-called prank at a South Carolina high school has many raising their eyebrows this week.

Photographs revealed signs reading “whites only” and “colored only” over water fountains at West Ashley High School. The Charleston County School District called the move an “extremely offensive and distasteful prank done by students.”

The district said those involved are of different races.

School administrators have disciplined the students involved in accordance to district protocol.