Study: too much sitting increases risk for cancer

(CNN) – Get up and get moving; a new study suggests too much sitting could increase your risk of dying from cancer.

A study was published in Jama Oncology on Thursday. In this study, researchers followed eight thousand people over a five-year period.

They found that the most sedentary participants had an 82-percent higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the least sedentary people; that’s after adjusting for age, sex, and disease status.

Researchers asked participants to wear fitness tracking devices to look at the impact of exercise.

They found that replacing 30 minutes of sitting with light-intensive activity, such as walking, reduced the risk of cancer by 8-percent.

Moderate-intensive activity, such as biking, brisk walking and social dancing, reduced the risk by 31-percent.

LATEST HEADLINES: