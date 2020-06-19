Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.

Stargazers in the Eastern Hemisphere will be treated to a solar eclipse this weekend.

You won’t be able to watch it in person in the US, but it will stream live.

This is an annular eclipse, which is very similar to total eclipses in that the moon passes directly in front of the sun. However, the moon is further away, meaning it doesn’t block out the sun as completely, leaving a brighter ring visible around its edges.

The eclipse will begin at 12:47 a.m. ET on June 21 and cross a skinny path that starts at sunrise in Africa and moves across to China before ending at sunset over the Pacific Ocean. It will peak at 2:40 a.m. ET.

The eclipse is dangerous to look at, so stargazers hoping to see it should use eclipse glasses or another safe viewing technique.

Here are safety tips to remember, according to the American Astronomical Society: