Substitute teacher at SC high school arrested for sending inappropriate messages to a student

Tamaric Develle Jones was arrested on a charge of criminal solicitation of a minor after sending messages to a student at C.E. Murray High School in October.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A substitute teacher in Williamsburg County has been arrested for sending inappropriate messages to a student.

An investigation revealed Tamaris Develle Jones, 25, was working as a sub at C.E. Murray High School in October when he instructed a class that he was overseeing to follow him on Snapchat.

He then sent inappropriate messages to a juvenile student in the class through the social media app.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Jones on a charge of criminal solicitation of a minor. He was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

An investigation is ongoing.