Sumter High JV team under quarantine after playing St. James

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter High School Junior Varsity football team is under quarantine after playing against St. James on Thursday.

According to the athletic schedule on Sumter High School’s website, Sumter High School’s JV team played against Saint James High School’s JV team that day.

Previously, according to a post on Sumter School District’s Facebook, players on St. James’ team tested positive for COVID-19, but Sumter high school claims they were not told of the positive cases prior to the game.

“Unfortunately, when the St. James High School junior varsity football team competed at Sumter High School Thursday, school officials were not notified about positive COVID-19 cases on the opposing team,” The Facebook post said. “Our administrators and coaches have worked diligently to ensure our safety procedures are followed. While we are deeply concerned regarding the manner in which this matter unfolded, our top priority is to ensure the safety and well being of our students and staff.”

Sumter school district officials sent parents a letter Sunday, informing them a player from Thursday’s game had tested positive before the teams played on Thursday.

The letter said it is important for parents to be aware of the symptoms and to monitor their children closely.

“After consulting with our nurses and out of an abundance of caution, all JV football players are being placed on quarantine,” the letter said. “Although most children do not get severely ill with COVID-19, it is important that steps be taken to prevent further spread and ensure the safety of those who might be at risk of a serious infection.”

News13 reached out to Horry County Schools for more information.

