SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Two people are dead and at least three others are hurt after an early morning shooting in Sumter.

Police responded to a convenience store called the Hop In on Broad Street at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

In a Facebook post, police say additional details are not yet available.

As law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, a $5,000 cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.