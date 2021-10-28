Sunday is the deadline for NC child care centers to get a piece of $805 million in grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Child care facilities in North Carolina are running out of time to apply for a federal stabilization grant.

Gov. Roy Cooper will head to the Triad on Thursday to talk about the child care stabilization grants available in the state. The money is all to help child care centers stay afloat.

North Carolina will receive $805 million in stimulus money to pay for the grants. The money will help child care centers improve teacher salaries, offer mental health services, provide better health care benefits, and even make physical improvements to the centers.

Earlier in October, Cooper highlighted the importance of the money allowing child care centers to offer better health care benefits for staff.

“We also know that a lot of our child care providers struggle to have health care coverage. A lot of them fall into that gap between making too much to qualify for Medicaid right now but not enough to qualify for federal subsidies under the Affordable Care Act,” said Cooper.

A few weeks ago, CBS 17 spoke with one child care center director who said she is struggling to hire right now.

“Our staff is aging. They’re ready for retirement and we need to recruit new people, so having the opportunity to have more people come into the field means we need to pay competitive salaries,” said Anna Mercer-McLean with the Community School for People Under Six in Carrboro.

The grants pay from $3,000 to $60,000 per quarter based on the size of the program. Grants will start going out in mid-November on a rolling basis.

The deadline to apply is Sunday at 11:59 p.m. You can click here to apply for a grant.