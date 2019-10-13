Sunday is the last day for two Florence fairs

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Sunday marks the last day to visit two fairs going on in Flonence.

The Greater Pee Dee State Fair is happening at the Florence Center. That’s where gates will open at 1 p.m. for attendees to start filing in.

Admission there is free, and unlimited ride passes may be obtained for $20.

Over at the Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair, Sunday is Fiesta Latina Day.

It’s a day to celebrate Hispanic heritage. That’s located on East Palmetto Street, and gates there will also open at 1 p.m. Admission is $8 and unlimited ride passes are $25.