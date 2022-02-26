Clouds will roll in later this evening and persist throughout Sunday. Moisture advected from the Gulf will travel through our counties from the northwest and travel southeast. Future cast shows the system as a thick line of showers which will enter Scotland County between 5-8AM and travel throughout the Pee Dee during the morning and afternoon. It will bring rain to the Grand Strand during the late afternoon and evening hours. All of the rain will be on the lighter side and exit the beaches completely early Monday morning. Monday will still be chilly with temperatures flirting with 60 at the beaches, and low 60s for the Pee Dee. Lots of sunshine will be around for the entirety of the work week. Temperatures will go on a warming trend Tuesday as Canadian high pressure slides offshore. The warmest day will be on Thursday; low 70s for the coast, and mid 70s inland. We will only cool down by a couple of degrees on Friday.

One thing to note, is that dewpoints will be relatively low this week, so the air will feel nice and dry during the day; however, low dewpoints and minimal cloud cover means the nights are going to cool off significantly. Most of the nights will remains in the mid-upper 40s during mid week.