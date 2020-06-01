Sunny and nice this afternoon

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's mayor was considering putting the nation's biggest city under curfew Monday after nights of destruction followed three days of largely peaceful protests over George Floyd's death.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, had previously rejected imposing a curfew, as many other cities across the U.S. have done to try to curb violence that erupted amid demonstrations over Floyd's May 25 death, police brutality and racial injustice.