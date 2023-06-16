Sunny, warm weather is moving in for the weekend. A weak front will move through tonight with a stray evening thunderstorm. Skies will clear later tonight, and it will remain warm and muggy overnight. This front will not cool us down, but it will push the thunderstorms chances to our south. This will bring lots of sunshine Saturday, and a few clouds on Sunday, but both days should stay dry. High temperatures this weekend will warm into the 80s to near 90. A storm system will develop to our west on Monday, and it will linger through much of the week. There will be a chance for a thunderstorm Monday, then a better chance for rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. With rain and more clouds, highs next week will be in the 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.