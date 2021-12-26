Sunny start to the week, but a soggy finish for 2021

The sunny and warm streak from this Christmas weekend carries over through the first half of the work week. With high pressure still in control, clear skies continue tonight, leaving mild and comfortable lows in the middle to low 50s. High temperatures tomorrow reach 70 along the coast and mid 70s inland. Only difference will be the wind shifting more out of the east through the day tomorrow.

The warmth

We start to see some changes arrive for the final few days of 2021, as our next rain chance arrives on Thursday afternoon and lingers on and off through Friday into New Year’s Day on Saturday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild, with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: More sunshine, less wind as highs again reach into the 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and slightly cooler, with overnight lows near 50.