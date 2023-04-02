MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Sunshine will be in full force for your Sunday. We will see a nice day, after some scattered shower and thunderstorms on Saturday. We will warm into the upper 60s, and low 70s. Clear skies and light wind tonight will allow our temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday, will feature a sunny start, but a few clouds will stream in during the day. A few very isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. We warm into the upper 70s and 80s Tuesday through Thursday. An approaching front could kick off some showers and storms later in the day Thursday.

Friday into the weekend features some shower chances, and cooler. Highs will be in the 60s, with more clouds around.