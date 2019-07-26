Sunny, warm weather into the weekend

The sunny, warm weather with low humidity will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather into next week, keeping the cold front that came through on Tuesday stalled to our south. We will see plenty of sunshine each day and it will be warm with temperatures near normal. Humidity will stay low, keeping it comfortable through the weekend. Humidity will return by the middle of next week, and an approaching cold front will bring back the chance for scattered thunderstorms by the middle of next week.

Tonight: mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows mid and upper 60s

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in Mid 80s to near 90.