MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds began to increase this afternoon, but most clouds will be kicked out by sunrise tomorrow. For tonight, clouds will decrease and the beaches will be in the low 50s, and upper 40s throughout the Pee Dee and border belt. For tomorrow, sunshine will be rampant and all cities will return to the 70s; anywhere from 72-75 degrees widespread. Similar conditions will be present on Monday as well, but an upcoming cold front will be the hot topic for the remainder of the week.

Rain will be begin Tuesday afternoon, where a stray thunderstorm will be mixed in with the showers. Rain will last for most of the day Tuesday and temperatures will still be warming. Mid 70s for the coast and upper 70s for inland. Wednesday and Thursday will see high temperatures in the upper 70s along the Grand Strand, and will top 80s inland. Then a cold front will cool us down 7-10 degrees on Friday, but rain chances will be gone.