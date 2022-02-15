Sunshine returns as we start to warm back up

Sunshine over the next couple of days will slowly warm us up. High pressure will control our weather through mid week, bringing lows of sunshine today and Wednesday. It will be a little warmer today with highs in the mid 50s along the coast, near 60 inland, then in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday.

Clouds will increase Thursday, and there will be a chance for a shower late in the day. The better chance for rain will be Thursday night and Friday with a cold front moving across the Carolinas. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Thursday and Friday, then cool to near 60 for the weekend.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid 60s to start next week with a slight chance for a stray shower Monday afternoon.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 58-60 inland, 55-56 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 34-38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 66-68 inland, 62-64 beaches.