MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds will slowly clear out tonight across the area. We will see temperatures fall into the mid 30s in the Pee Dee and near 40 around the coast.

Sunday and Monday will feature sunny skies, as high pressure builds into the area. The air associated with this high pressure will be pretty chilly. Highs on Sunday mange to make it into the low 50s. Sunday night will be very cold across the area. Temperatures will be near freezing around our coastal communities. In the Pee Dee, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. So it is likely you will need the heavy coats on Monday morning. Monday will be mostly sunny, but high clouds start to stream into the area by mid to late afternoon.

As we get into the mid week time frame, a front will stall along the coast. This will give us a few chances to see some showers across the area. Not a wash out, but more of a scattered shower here or there through Thursday.

The big weather news will be a strong arctic cold front that is set to move into much of the central and eastern parts of The United States. This will move into our area by Christmas Eve. The coldest temperatures of the season will be upon us. Stay tuned, on how cold we will get.