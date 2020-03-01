Sunshine to finish the weekend

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a very cold but sunny start to your Sunday. Overnight lows dropped down into the upper 20s and low 30s about 10-15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see mostly clear skies with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Throughout the day we’ll also see winds gradually shift from the north to the south which will help to pull some warmer air into our region and also lead to some increasing clouds overnight tonight.

Monday will start off sunny and throughout the afternoon we’ll see more clouds begin to developing overhead. Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning we’ll see some scattered showers throughout the area. Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy overall with more scattered showers throughout the day. Wednesday we’ll see some of the cloud coverage clear out but some heavier showers and thunderstorms will push through the region as a cold front moves off to the east.

We’ll see a bit of a cool down to finish off the work week but highs will remain around normal in the low to mid 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, cool and calm. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, calm and mild. Lows in the low to mid-40s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy with late scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.