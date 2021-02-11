Super Bowl human trafficking bust nets over 70 arrests, Florida sheriff says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have arrested dozens of people in connection with a human trafficking operation that took place over Super Bowl week.

The week-long sting, “Operation Game Over,” focused on hotels, motels, online chat rooms, strip clubs and street activity, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Chronister said over 70 people, ranging in age from 19 to 73 years old, were apprehended after trying to buy or sell sex.

One man, Juan Cano Jr., allegedly traveled to Tampa to meet an undercover detective who was posing as a 17-year-old girl online. Chronister said Cano tried to have sex with the girl at a hotel for $150. He was arrested inside the hotel room on a charge of human trafficking for commercial sexual activity (victim less than 18).

One of the human trafficking victims had placed an ad online and arranged to have sex with an undercover detective at a local hotel. Chronister said she showed up to the establishment with two suspected traffickers, Alvin Lynch Junior, a 20-time convicted felon, and his associate Scott Fitzgerald. The men waited outside in a vehicle while the victim was interviewed inside the hotel room. She told detectives there were at least two more women being trafficked by the men, including a 17-year-old girl.

The teenager is now in the care of child protective services. The other victims are being given counseling and support, Chronister said.

Lynch was arrested for human trafficking for commercial sexual activity (victim less than 18), deriving support from proceeds of prostitution and trafficking in fentanyl among other charges. Fitzgerald was arrested for human trafficking for commercial sexual activity (victim less than 18), battery and deriving support from proceeds of prostitution.

Authorities identified and rescued a total of six victims during the sting.

“The sickening practice of human trafficking is a crime that is nothing less than modern day slavery,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Escaping the wrath of a trafficker takes courage and in some cases, is nearly impossible. For this reason we have not and will not relent in our efforts to stop the demand and we are accomplishing this one arrest at a time.”