Super Tuesday: CBS News projects Biden as NC primary winner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest updates in North Carolina's presidential primary elections.

7:30 p.m.

CBS News projects Joe Biden as the winner of the North Carolina presidential primary.

10 a.m.

Super Tuesday has arrived for voters in North Carolina.

Voters in 14 U.S. states and one territory are heading to the polls to choose their presidential nominees in their parties.

A handful of candidates came to the state in recent days to rally support for themselves and their parties. Before she dropped out of the race on Monday, Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden came to central North Carolina over the weekend. President Donald Trump visited Charlotte the night before the primaries.

A Meredith College poll of North Carolina voters showed Bernie Sanders as the choice of 19.5 percent of the poll’s respondents, with Biden, the former Vice President, close behind at 17.9 percent and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 17 percent.

Not surprisingly for an incumbent, Trump is leading the Meredith poll for the Republican nomination at more than 87 percent.

