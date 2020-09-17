Superintendent Spearman encourages schools to prioritize in-person learning in special cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said Wednesday she believes an in-person model of learning is important in some special cases and should be prioritized by schools, according to a letter sent to the district superintendents.

“While many students and their families have chosen virtual options and are able to successfully navigate this new instructional environment, others are struggling and desperately need a return to face to face learning as quickly as possible,” Spearman said in the letter. “To this end, I strongly encourage you to prioritize offering a return to face-to- face learning in as traditional a model as possible for those students who need it the most.”

The students Spearman considers most in need include students with disabilities, English learners, students who are homeless, in foster care, or group homes, students in kindergarten through fifth grades, students who are academically delayed and those with poor or intermittent internet connectivity at home, the letter said.

Spearman said she believes these students are the ones who “are learning the integral building

blocks of their educational futures, including the fundamentals of reading, which simply cannot

be taught well virtually as well as those that rely on our public school system for wrap-around

and supplemental supports.”

Spearman also acknowledged the concerns some have expressed over the potential for high rates of COVID-19 spreading in more traditional models of schooling. She said while it is important to consider the provided reports, “we cannot make all operational decisions based on any one document.”

The letter continued with Spearman encouraging districts to reach out to the Department of Education so that they can help them with any resources they may need.

You can read the full letter here.