Superintendent Spearman to meet with Florence Four community to discuss possible merger

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – State Superintendent Molly Spearman and Florence County School District Four will hold a virtual community meeting on Wednesday to discuss the future of the Florence Four school district.

Teachers and parents in Florence Four have been discussing the future of the district, including a possible merger with Florence One, with state officials. Those wishing to provide feedback and ask questions can register here.

State officials held a meeting with Timmonsville High School students last week after meetings earlier this month between state Superintendent Spearman and parents. About 755 parents and community members attended a tele-town hall meeting to share their thoughts on consolidation with Florence One.

The Department of Education says more than half of those who responded strongly agree or agree a consolidation would be good for students of Timmonsville and Florence County. Twenty-five percent of those were unsure.

Although a timeline was not discussed and the exact details of a possible merger are unclear, Timmonsville Mayor Darrick Jackson says he and community members are concerned.

“This is more than just about moving kids to another school. You have to look at the economic impact it would have on the families and the town,” Mayor Jackson said.

The mayor said he would support a merger, but he doesn’t want to see any of the schools shut down.

“Being the mayor of Timmonsville, I understand that I represent the parents, the students,” he said. “And it’ll be vital to keep this school here. I just don’t see a town growing or moving forward without a school.”

The meeting also will be live streamed on the Florence Four Facebook page.