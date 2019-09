SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The town of Surfside Beach has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic.

Mayor Robert Childs made the declaration Sunday.

Surfside Beach joins Horry County and the state of South Carolina in declaring a state of emergency.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to reach the Carolina coast by mid-week.

