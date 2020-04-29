Surfside Beach lifts restrictions on beach activities, allows short-term rentals

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach is lifting restrictions following a lengthy meeting Tuesday night.

News13’s Lauren Crawford says the town is following other cities in allowing beaches to fully reopen. Surfside Beach has been open for non-stationary activities, but has now decided to lift all activity restrictions.

Georgetown County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to also reopen beaches, starting at noon on Friday.

However, social distancing will still be in place, as is the case at all South Carolina beaches.

Short-term rentals will also resume, starting May 1. The Governor’s order about not permitting people from COVID-19 hot spots to rent is still in place.

Some people believe travelers from out of state could transmit the coronavirus at places like grocery stores. Others say rental property owners need the money to pay their bills.

“Some owners have had people cancel,” Chris Morelli, office manager at South Strand Property Maintenance LLC told News13. “A lot of renters have tried to reschedule to different times like maybe in the fall or other parts in the offseason to try to preserve their vacation somehow.”

